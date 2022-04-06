Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

Get Celestica alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CLS. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Celestica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of CLS opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.99. Celestica has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Celestica had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Celestica by 195.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Celestica by 16.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celestica (CLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.