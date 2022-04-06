Belden (NYSE:BDC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BDC. TheStreet cut Belden from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

BDC opened at $52.59 on Tuesday. Belden has a one year low of $41.38 and a one year high of $68.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $638.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Belden will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,951,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,453,000 after purchasing an additional 71,134 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,054,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,064,000 after purchasing an additional 266,033 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Belden by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,513,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Belden by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,721,000 after acquiring an additional 19,193 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Belden by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,367,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,935,000 after acquiring an additional 41,911 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

