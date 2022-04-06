Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Sunday. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of SND stock opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. Smart Sand has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $163.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 40.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smart Sand will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $149,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Douglas Young sold 24,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $80,510.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,008 shares of company stock worth $414,029 in the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 465.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 78,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Sand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

