Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.75 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.97. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64.

Catalyst Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CBIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.05). Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,198.32% and a negative return on equity of 120.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBIO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

