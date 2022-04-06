Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Laredo Petroleum worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,884,000 after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $81.12 on Wednesday. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.52 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 3.85.

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 150.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 28.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LPI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $72.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.80.

In related news, COO Tommye Karen Chandler sold 10,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $837,843.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 534,867 shares of company stock worth $39,189,516 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

