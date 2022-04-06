New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of LL Flooring worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LL. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 456.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 48,194 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 66.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 125,708 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LL Flooring during the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of LL Flooring by 4.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of LL Flooring by 13.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 63,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.60. LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $27.54. The firm has a market cap of $408.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 2.31.

LL Flooring ( NYSE:LL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. LL Flooring had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $285.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LL Flooring in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LL Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

