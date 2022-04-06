Insider Selling: Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Major Shareholder Sells 163,333 Shares of Stock

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 163,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $351,165.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 66,700 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $146,073.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 22,182 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $46,582.20.

On Monday, March 28th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 48,141 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $101,096.10.

On Friday, March 25th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 207,075 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $443,140.50.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 454,774 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $959,573.14.

On Monday, March 21st, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 303,396 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $643,199.52.

On Thursday, March 17th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 25,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $54,000.00.

Shares of OSG stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $181.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,668,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 280.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,378,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,317 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 843.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 576,255 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 9,096,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after acquiring an additional 187,918 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

