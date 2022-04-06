Cenkos Securities (LON:CNKS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $68.20

Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 68.20 ($0.89) and traded as high as GBX 76.50 ($1.00). Cenkos Securities shares last traded at GBX 75.50 ($0.99), with a volume of 3,218 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 68.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Cenkos Securities’s previous dividend of $1.25. This represents a dividend yield of 5.04%. Cenkos Securities’s payout ratio is 0.63%.

In other Cenkos Securities news, insider Andrew Boorman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £6,800 ($8,918.03).

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate finance, nomad and broking, and research and execution services to small and mid-cap growth companies and investment funds in the United Kingdom. The company offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers.

