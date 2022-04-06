iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Share Price Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.29

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.29 and traded as low as $33.32. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF shares last traded at $33.40, with a volume of 74,792 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

