Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company’s principal product includes BDC-1001. Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Redwood city, California. “

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut Bolt Biotherapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.81.

NASDAQ BOLT opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.87, a current ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average is $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $103.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOLT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 206.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 16,830.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bolt Biotherapeutics (BOLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.