Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $56.58

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$56.58 and traded as low as C$46.41. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at C$46.89, with a volume of 2,777 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.66, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$56.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$513.68 million and a PE ratio of 263.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 741.57%.

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

