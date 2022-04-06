Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.46

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.46 and traded as low as C$13.97. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$14.00, with a volume of 51,616 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$470.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.95, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.05 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.36%.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile (TSE:FC)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

