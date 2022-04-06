Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “NANO-X IMAGING LTD is a medical imaging technology company. NANO-X IMAGING LTD is based in Neve Ilan, Israel. “
NASDAQ NNOX opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.96, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 3.03. Nano-X Imaging has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $48.39.
About Nano-X Imaging
Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.
