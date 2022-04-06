Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.30

Shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.30 and traded as low as $2.90. Aware shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 6,013 shares traded.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $62.76 million, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.16.
Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 34.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter.
Aware Company Profile (NASDAQ:AWRE)
Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aware (AWRE)
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.