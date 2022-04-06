Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.30

Shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.30 and traded as low as $2.90. Aware shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 6,013 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $62.76 million, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.16.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 34.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aware during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aware by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 28,140 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aware by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 135,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aware during the 3rd quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aware by 29,444.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the period. 29.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aware Company Profile (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

