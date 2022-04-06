Centamin (TSE:CEE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.59

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.59 and traded as low as C$1.49. Centamin shares last traded at C$1.50, with a volume of 18,199 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Friday, December 17th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.76.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.22%.

Centamin Company Profile (TSE:CEE)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

