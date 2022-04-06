Analyzing Waterdrop (WDH) & Its Peers

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Waterdrop to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Waterdrop and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Waterdrop
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2.75
|Waterdrop Competitors
|269
|1131
|1238
|48
|2.40
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Waterdrop and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Waterdrop
|$503.08 million
|-$247.01 million
|-1.27
|Waterdrop Competitors
|$9.41 billion
|$813.93 million
|30.23
Waterdrop’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Waterdrop. Waterdrop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
0.2% of Waterdrop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Waterdrop and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Waterdrop
|-49.04%
|-68.93%
|-28.31%
|Waterdrop Competitors
|2.12%
|13.89%
|2.82%
Summary
Waterdrop rivals beat Waterdrop on 9 of the 12 factors compared.
About Waterdrop (Get Rating)
Waterdrop Inc. provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
