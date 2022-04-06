New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 100 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2,081.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at $1,086,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total transaction of $927,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Karen A. Brophy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $64,963.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 301,672 shares of company stock valued at $51,997,969 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NXST opened at $184.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.19. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $192.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

