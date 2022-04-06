New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,211 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 318.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after purchasing an additional 472,415 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 140.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 319,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after buying an additional 186,476 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth $4,808,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth $4,226,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 1,963.4% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 135,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 128,800 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.30.

NYSE:CLB opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.40 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $125.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Core Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.