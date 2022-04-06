4,400 Shares in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $89.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.63. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.03 and a 1 year high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total transaction of $109,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

