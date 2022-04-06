827 Shares in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 7.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,661,000 after purchasing an additional 222,227 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1,654.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,802,000 after purchasing an additional 147,784 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 54.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,982,000 after purchasing an additional 121,047 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 53.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 257,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,608,000 after purchasing an additional 89,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK opened at $123.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.50. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.04 and a 1-year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $206.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.75.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

