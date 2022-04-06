New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,278 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,278 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Tupperware Brands worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Tupperware Brands by 84.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tupperware Brands by 31.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TUP. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tupperware Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In related news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $201,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $901.49 million, a P/E ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 2.65. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $29.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.27 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

