National Bank of Canada FI Invests $141,000 in Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Concord Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $561,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Concord Acquisition by 369.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 95,067 shares during the last quarter. Coltrane Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Concord Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,008,000. Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Concord Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,008,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Concord Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,091,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Concord Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CND opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00. Concord Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48.

Concord Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services and financial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Concord Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concord Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.