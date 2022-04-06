New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Unisys were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UIS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 53.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 6.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 5.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 23.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unisys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 5,667 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $125,070.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 10,028 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $211,691.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $462,362. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UIS opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.67. Unisys Co. has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.44.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Unisys had a negative net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 54.39%. The firm had revenue of $539.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

