National Bank of Canada FI Invests $154,000 in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 8,269,800.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 82,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 1,504.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 71,331 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 233.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 68,170 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 61.8% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 56,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 21,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 20,544 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF stock opened at $45.37 on Wednesday. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $41.10 and a 12-month high of $57.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.68.

