National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Insperity by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Insperity by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Insperity by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Insperity by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,466,000 after purchasing an additional 199,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Insperity by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. now owns 194,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,056 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSP stock opened at $101.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.51. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.82 and a 52 week high of $129.32. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.58.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.33). Insperity had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 56.43%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

