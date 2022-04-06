National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $309,256.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total transaction of $493,716.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,254. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $65.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.96. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.58 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.32 and a beta of 1.45.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.98 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

