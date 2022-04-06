3,925 Shares in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,925 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 623.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its stake in Foot Locker by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,461 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

FL opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

FL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen cut shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays cut shares of Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

