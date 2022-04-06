National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Shares in iShares Trust – iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Trust – iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Trust – iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Trust – iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Trust – iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Trust – iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Trust – iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period.

Shares of IYJ opened at $104.30 on Wednesday. iShares Trust – iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.41.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

