1,443 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 774,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,183 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 379.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 25,252 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,678,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,607,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $103.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.80. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

