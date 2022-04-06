National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Shares in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SFBS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $91.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.01 and its 200 day moving average is $84.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $97.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.99.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 46.19%. The company had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.08%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

