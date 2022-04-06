Strs Ohio Buys 683 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Western Union were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WU. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 26.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 30.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 4.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 124,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 15.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Union alerts:

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.58. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Western Union had a return on equity of 291.68% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

WU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

Western Union Profile (Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.