Nelson Peltz Acquires 201,005 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHG) Stock

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2022

Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHGGet Rating) insider Nelson Peltz bought 201,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$35.71 ($26.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,177,888.55 ($5,396,908.68).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 27th were paid a $0.5358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

