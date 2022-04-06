Arvind Misra Buys 3,000,000 Shares of Belararox Limited (ASX:BRX) Stock

Belararox Limited (ASX:BRX – Get Rating) insider Arvind Misra acquired 3,000,000 shares of Belararox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.07 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of A$3,210,000.00 ($2,413,533.83).

Belararox Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects in Australia. The company explores for zinc, copper, gold, silver, nickel, and lead deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Belara project that covers an area of 643 square kilometers located in Mudgee, New South Wales; Bullabulling Project, which comprise 26 exploration licenses covering an area of 49 square kilometers located in Coolgardie, Western Australia.

