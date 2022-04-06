Insider Buying: Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHG) Insider Acquires A$7,177,888.55 in Stock

Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHG – Get Rating) insider Nelson Peltz acquired 201,005 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$35.71 ($26.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,177,888.55 ($5,396,908.68).

The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 27th were given a $0.5358 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.47. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

