Insider Buying: Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHG) Insider Acquires A$7,177,888.55 in Stock

Apr 6th, 2022

Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHGGet Rating) insider Nelson Peltz acquired 201,005 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$35.71 ($26.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,177,888.55 ($5,396,908.68).

The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 27th were given a $0.5358 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.47. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

