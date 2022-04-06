Strs Ohio Sells 17,500 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,535,000 after buying an additional 371,573 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 16,684 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.33. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.05. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $571.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.70 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 16.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LZB. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

