Strs Ohio Acquires 2,400 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 86.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 18,236 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 102.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 1,107.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,456,000 after buying an additional 1,035,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 44.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.70. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $35.88.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 667.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALLO. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

In related news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 11,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $87,508.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alison Moore sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $66,365.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,833 shares of company stock worth $442,595 over the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.