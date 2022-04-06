Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Sells $3,001,700.00 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $3,001,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Leslie Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Outset Medical alerts:

On Wednesday, March 16th, Leslie Trigg sold 3,631 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $144,404.87.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $869,800.00.

NASDAQ OM opened at $47.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.22. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.96.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.04). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 34.68% and a negative net margin of 128.59%. The firm had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.55 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 26.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,821,000 after purchasing an additional 999,308 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,946,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,819,000 after purchasing an additional 106,224 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,614,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,488,000 after purchasing an additional 338,146 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,901,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,872,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter.

OM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Outset Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.