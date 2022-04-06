Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Appian were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Appian by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Appian by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Appian by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Appian by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Appian by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $61.38 on Wednesday. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $149.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.10 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.63.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

APPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $59,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 448,850 shares of company stock valued at $24,005,724 in the last three months. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

