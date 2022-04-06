Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Insider Acquires C$1,709,088.00 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.12 per share, with a total value of C$1,709,088.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,709,088.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 290,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$1,813,515.00.

TSE:TOT opened at C$8.29 on Wednesday. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.51 and a 12-month high of C$8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$354.07 million and a PE ratio of -829.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.97.

Total Energy Services ( TSE:TOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$134.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$134.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

TOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$10.75 to C$12.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective (up previously from C$7.00) on shares of Total Energy Services in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

