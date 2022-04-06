Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP Prabhakar Raghavan Sells 1,276 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,821.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,214.80 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,719.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,804.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $22.30 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 117.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. jvl associates llc grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% during the first quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Alphabet by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,319,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 30.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,309.71.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

