Strs Ohio Buys 1,400 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CEIX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 18.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after buying an additional 36,524 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 53.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 30,274 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 120,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in CONSOL Energy during the third quarter worth about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CEIX. TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

NYSE:CEIX opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.45.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.31. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $480.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

