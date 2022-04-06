Trian Fund Management, L.P. Acquires 1,474,538 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stock

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 1,474,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.13 per share, with a total value of $34,106,063.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Trian Fund Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 250,062 shares of Invesco stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $5,866,454.52.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 1,500,000 shares of Invesco stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.36 per share, with a total value of $35,040,000.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 756,419 shares of Invesco stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.15 per share, with a total value of $16,754,680.85.

On Friday, March 25th, Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 720,080 shares of Invesco stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $15,848,960.80.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 1,026,508 shares of Invesco stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $22,090,452.16.

Shares of IVZ opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IVZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.68.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Invesco by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

