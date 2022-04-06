TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Position Trimmed by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.18. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $49.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.11% and a negative net margin of 5,204.07%. The company had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

