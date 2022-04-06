Strs Ohio Grows Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 15,630 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 178,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBSI opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.17. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $42.50.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $237.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UBSI shares. DA Davidson cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

