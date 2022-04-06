Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,454,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,176,000 after buying an additional 386,582 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,571,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,328,000 after purchasing an additional 107,532 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,568,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,037,000 after purchasing an additional 110,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,104,000 after purchasing an additional 91,094 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 15.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,157,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,989,000 after purchasing an additional 292,859 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on IRDM shares. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $116,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IRDM stock opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $48.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -596.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Iridium Communications (Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.