Strs Ohio Grows Position in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) by 102.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of FTC Solar worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in FTC Solar by 40.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 198,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 57,348 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in FTC Solar by 871.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 275,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FTC Solar by 5,853.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 44,954 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in FTC Solar by 2,104.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 27,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in FTC Solar by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 24,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FTCI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on FTC Solar from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FTC Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on FTC Solar from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.05.

NASDAQ FTCI opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.69. FTC Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $487.79 million and a PE ratio of -3.78.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a negative net margin of 40.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Springer sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $1,006,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cathy Behnen sold 21,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $78,622.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,515 shares of company stock worth $2,916,697 over the last quarter.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

