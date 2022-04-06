Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Stock Position Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,637 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,026 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.70% of Civista Bancshares worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIVB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

CIVB opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.87. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $25.94.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

In other news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

