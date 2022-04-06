Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Stock Position Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2022

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVBGet Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,637 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,026 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.70% of Civista Bancshares worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIVB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

CIVB opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.87. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $25.94.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

In other news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares (Get Rating)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.