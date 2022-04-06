Strs Ohio Acquires 12,200 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 203.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,250,000 after purchasing an additional 193,392 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 160.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 23.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 5.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth $475,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUR opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.80 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average is $30.63. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $43.20.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -120.00%.

In other news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,659,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 2,305 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $94,182.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,935 shares of company stock worth $2,610,517. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

