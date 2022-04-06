Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 9,501 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,501 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in MasTec by 2,417.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 4,875.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 97,990 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in MasTec by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $81.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.46 and a 200 day moving average of $89.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $71.85 and a one year high of $122.33.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

