Strs Ohio Has $483,000 Stock Position in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Evolus were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Evolus by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,172,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after buying an additional 45,024 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Evolus by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,029,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,467,000 after buying an additional 646,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Evolus by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,286,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Moatazedi sold 37,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $369,467.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Crystal Muilenburg sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $63,196.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,571 shares of company stock worth $503,592 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $659.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Evolus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.70 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

